Free course offered to drone pilots

Newark, Gatwick, Dubai — reports of rogue drones closing airports are becoming commonplace.

“The solution to keeping drones from flying where they shouldn’t be is about drone pilot savvy,” said Droneport Texas President David Hook. “The best safety investment in aviation is a well-trained pilot.”

That’s why Droneport Texas is now offering its Part 107 course’s airspace lesson to drone flyers for free in an effort to educate drone pilots about airspace and improve airport safety, Hook said.

The solution is improving the gaps in airspace awareness for both new and seasoned drone pilots, he explained.

Anyone can take the airspace lesson for the commercial drone pilot course for free using coupon code SAFERSKY.