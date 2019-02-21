ADS-B solution for twin turboprops STC’d

FreeFlight Systems has received certification of its Avail Performance Package, an ADS-B solution for twin turboprop aircraft.

The Approved Model List (AML) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) allows for the installation of the package in more than 25 makes and models of twin turboprop aircraft from M7 Aerospace, Piper Aircraft, and Textron Aviation.

Included in the Avail package is dual 1090 Mode S/ES transponders, the RANGR-RX/G 978 ADS-B receiver with an internal WAAS/GPS, integrated WiFi, and a single control head.

“These remote-mounted solutions will provide twin turboprop aircraft a modular, all-in-one solution to equip with ADS-B In and Out for the upcoming Jan. 1, 2020 mandate,” company officials said in a prepared release.

According to company officials, the FDL-1090-TX is one of the smallest Mode S/ES transponders available today and can be mounted anywhere within the pressure vessel.

The control head’s user interface features positive control knobs and push buttons for squawk codes designation, fault annunciation, and IDENT and VFR operations on the sunlight-readable, backlit LED display. It fits in a standard two-and-a-quarter inch instrument mounting.

The TSO-certified RANGR-RX/G serves as the compliant position source required for ADS-B and also provides pilots with ADS-B Flight Information Services Broadcast (FIS-B) and Traffic Information Services Broadcast (TIS-B) data.

The RANGR-RX/G provides inflight ADS-B In information to a multitude of MFDs, mobile EFBs, and tablet devices for viewing traffic and weather while inflight.