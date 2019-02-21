General Aviation News

New Breitling watches commemorate the P-40 Warhawk

Three new Breitling aviator watches honor the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk.

“Curtiss Wright produced the P-40 Warhawk at the same time Breitling and its Huit Aviation Department were making on- board instruments for planes used by the RAF and other air forces,” said Breitling CEO Georges Kern.

The new watches are the Aviator 8 B01 Chronograph 43 Curtiss Warhawk, the Aviator 8 Chronograph 43 Curtiss Warhawk, and the Aviator 8 Automatic 41 Curtiss Warhawk.

The back of each watch features an image of an airborne P-40 Warhawk in the paint scheme used by the American Volunteer Group in the Chinese Air Force’s famed Flying Tigers unit.

 

