New Breitling watches commemorate the P-40 Warhawk

Three new Breitling aviator watches honor the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk.
“Curtiss Wright produced the P-40 Warhawk at the same time Breitling and its Huit Aviation Department were making on- board instruments for planes used by the RAF and other air forces,” said Breitling CEO Georges Kern.
The new watches are the Aviator 8 B01 Chronograph 43 Curtiss Warhawk, the Aviator 8 Chronograph 43 Curtiss Warhawk, and the Aviator 8 Automatic 41 Curtiss Warhawk.
The back of each watch features an image of an airborne P-40 Warhawk in the paint scheme used by the American Volunteer Group in the Chinese Air Force’s famed Flying Tigers unit.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.