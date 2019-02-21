New Peel.Stick.Fly installation for Ice Shield boots

Using the newly approved Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA), Ice Shield de-icing boots can be inflated just two hours after installation. Rather than the traditional contact cement process (which is still available), Ice Shield is marketing PSA as a Peel.Stick.Fly application.

PSA Boots are available on most of the products in Ice Shield’s catalog and does come at a premium to the standard boots. For example:

Beech Bonanza Right Hand Wing De-Icer Boot (SMR5129-02) is priced at $4,615 (Standard Boot) versus $5,307 (PSA Boot)

Piper PA-31 Vertical Fin Wing De-Icer (SMR5026-05) is priced at $3,615 (Standard Boot) versus $4,157 (PSA Boot)

Cessna Left Hand Wing De-Icer (SMR5101-01) is priced at $4,841 (Standard Boot) versus $5,567 (PSA Boot)

“All Ice Shield PSA parts are guaranteed to be delivered within 72 hours or less,” says Director of Sales & Marketing Peter Murdza.