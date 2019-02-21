General Aviation News

New Peel.Stick.Fly installation for Ice Shield boots

Using the newly approved Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA), Ice Shield de-icing boots can be inflated just two hours after installation. Rather than the traditional contact cement process (which is still available), Ice Shield is marketing PSA as a Peel.Stick.Fly application.

Ice Shield Boot

Ice Shield boot installed on Piper Saratoga right wing.

PSA Boots are available on most of the products in Ice Shield’s catalog and does come at a premium to the standard boots. For example:

  • Beech Bonanza Right Hand Wing De-Icer Boot (SMR5129-02) is priced at $4,615 (Standard Boot) versus $5,307 (PSA Boot)
  • Piper PA-31 Vertical Fin Wing De-Icer (SMR5026-05) is priced at $3,615 (Standard Boot) versus $4,157 (PSA Boot)
  • Cessna Left Hand Wing De-Icer (SMR5101-01) is priced at $4,841 (Standard Boot) versus $5,567 (PSA Boot)
Ice Shield Boots

Ice Shield equipped Pilatus PC-12.

“All Ice Shield PSA parts are guaranteed to be delivered within 72 hours or less,” says Director of Sales & Marketing Peter Murdza.

