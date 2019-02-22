Hartzell Engine Technologies expands

Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) has begun construction of a 10,000-square-foot addition to its headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama.

When completed in the summer of 2019, the expansion will increase the total size of the HET campus to 86,000 square feet and allow the company to consolidate its engineering and management teams into new office space, while freeing up additional space for expanding the production floor.

“Hartzell Engine Technologies came to Montgomery in 2010 and since then we’ve grown to feel like this is our home. Last year, we purchased our current facility and today we are so very excited and proud to celebrate the furthering of our commitment to the city of Montgomery, our employees and to all of general aviation,” said President Keith Bagley.