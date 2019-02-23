FAA pares down NOTAMs publication

Beginning with the Feb. 28, 2019, publication, the FAA’s Notices to Airmen Publication (NTAP) will be pared down with the elimination of Part 1, a listing of flight data center NOTAMs.

The elimination of Part 1 trimmed the current 477-page edition down to 152 pages.

The NTAP will still be issued every 28 days, with the agency continuing to review existing sections of the publication for possible elimination or streamlining.

Much of the information found in the NTAP is available in digital and other sources, according to officials with the National Business Aviation Association.

During meetings with industry professionals, the FAA was provided with numerous examples when material in the NTAP that was outdate or irrelevant. The change will not delete any NTAP information not available through other FAA sources.