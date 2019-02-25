General Aviation News

Canadian shop tapped for AeroForce turbocharger repair

by Leave a Comment

Winnipeg-based Aero Recip is the first Canadian shop approved to provide repair and overhaul services on AeroForce turbochargers produced by Hartzell Engine Technologies.

It joins Quality Aircraft Accessories of Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the only Recommended Service Facilities for AeroForce turbocharger systems.

According to Hartzell officials, Recommended Service Facilities must adhere to a rigorous set of guidelines and are regularly audited. In addition, they send their technicians to Hartzell for ongoing training and only use genuine Hartzell/AeroForce replacement parts.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners