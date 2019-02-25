Canadian shop tapped for AeroForce turbocharger repair

Winnipeg-based Aero Recip is the first Canadian shop approved to provide repair and overhaul services on AeroForce turbochargers produced by Hartzell Engine Technologies.

It joins Quality Aircraft Accessories of Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the only Recommended Service Facilities for AeroForce turbocharger systems.

According to Hartzell officials, Recommended Service Facilities must adhere to a rigorous set of guidelines and are regularly audited. In addition, they send their technicians to Hartzell for ongoing training and only use genuine Hartzell/AeroForce replacement parts.