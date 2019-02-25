Scholarship winners revealed

Women in Corporate Aviation (WCA) has awarded a number of scholarships:

Didi Aranki: Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation Scholarship (Value $1,000)

Linda McGurin – DaVinci Inflight Training Institute: Butler Service in The Sky Scholarship (Value

$1,550)

$1,550) Dimitra Nika – DaVinci Inflight Training Institute: The Culinary Experience Elite Scholarship (Value

$4,775)

$4,775) Sarah Kiley – KAL Aviation Services Ltd. Maintenance Technician Training Scholarship (Value

$1,000)

$1,000) Rachel Cuthrell – USC Viterbi Human Factors in Aviation Safety Scholarship (Value $2,500)

Joy Forrest – Women in Corporate Aviation Career Scholarship (Value $2,000)

Women in Corporate Aviation also will be active at the Women in Aviation International Annual Convention March 14-16, 2019, in Long Beach, California, including co-hosting a networking event, “Bringing Business Together,” presented with Desert Jet and the National Business Aviation Association. The inaugural joint networking event will be held March 14, from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at The Federal Bar in Long Beach.

The WCA Annual Membership Meeting will be held March 15 from 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. in the Long Beach Convention Center, Room 102A, while a Business and Corporate Aviation Career Panel will be held March 15 at 1:45 p.m. in the Long Beach Convention Center, Room 201.