Splashing in at Bowden’s Landing

By TED LUEBBERS

A seaplane splash-in was held Feb. 24, 2019, at Bowden’s Landing, at Island Lake just west of downtown Umatilla, Florida.

This has been an annual event for the light-sport SeaRey amphibian community, but this year Tom Bowden, the owner of the base, opened it up to all seaplanes. This attracted two Grumman Widgeons and a Super Cub on floats. Eight SeaReys also made the flight, and a number of folks elected to drive.

The long expanse of green grass stretching down to the lake from Tom’s house looked impressive with this collection of planes gracing the lawn in front of his home. He indicated he has accommodated up to 23 SeaReys parked on the grass in the past.

Tom built his own SeaRey, which is parked on a concrete pad outside of his hangar/garage.

All the attendees enjoyed a BBQ lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks and chips cooked and served by EAA Chapter 534 members. The chapter does this as a fundraiser and hopes to cover its costs and make a profit through donations for its programs, including a youth program.

Bowden is a member of EAA Chapter 534 and adds a lot to this event by offering a prize lottery for everybody who shows up.

Progressive Aerodyne, the manufacture of the SeaRey, sent Kerry Richter to represent the company and they donated a model of a SeaRey as the grand prize.

Everybody had a good time and many flying stories were swapped back and forth during lunch.