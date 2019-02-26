Cessna 208 door hinges approved

Airforms has received FAA PMA approval for door hinge halves for Cessna 208 and 208B aircraft. The hinges are approved in two configurations — standard hinge halves and hinge halves with replaceable bushings installed.

“As the original equipment hinge halves wear and the aircraft door starts to sag, Cessna Service Bulletin CAB96-2 allows a one-time repair through the use of an oversize door hinge pin,” said Airforms’ Steve Hunter. “When the hinge again becomes worn and the door sags, the hinge halves must be replaced and an original size hinge pin re-installed. Our standard hinge halves are direct replacements for the OEM parts at a fraction of the cost of OEM replacements.”

“For those that wish to take a different route and reduce the incidence of replacement of hinge halves, we have developed hinge halves with bushings installed,” he continued. “This allows the bushing to wear, not the hinge. Over time as the bushings wear and the door again starts to sag, the bushings can be replaced to restore proper door alignment. This allows for multiple repairs over time, greatly reducing costs for the operator.”

Airforms bushed hinge halves are also direct replacements for the OEM hinges. Both standard and bushed hinge halves are available in nine part numbers. Airforms also offers two part numbers of FAA PMA Approved bushings that cover the replacement of bushings in the hinge halves.