Missouri slates State Aviation Day

The Missouri aviation community will meet in the Capitol on April 2, 2019, to participate in State Aviation Day.

This year’s event marks 13 years in which all segments of the aviation industry have converged on Jefferson City to meet with legislators. From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., airport managers, pilots, technicians, consultants, and business owners will be circulating in the capitol in the third floor Rotunda area.

Gatherings of this type provide opportunities for constituents to have conversations with freshmen legislators who perhaps are just learning about the various facets of the aviation industry and to re-establish relationships previously developed, according to organizers.

In addition, this event provides a venue where those in the aviation community from across the state can meet and discuss issues they may be facing in their own communities.

Aviation plays a critical role in the lives of Missouri citizens, as well as in the operation of farms and businesses, resulting in an economic impact of $857 million. General aviation supports just under 7,500 jobs statewide. Overall Missouri’s airport system supports more than 100,600 jobs with an annual payroll of $3.1 billion.

The driving force behind the development of this event are three associations: the Missouri Pilots Association (MPA), the Missouri Airport Managers Association (MAMA), and the Missouri State Aviation Council (MOSAC).