EAA chapter donates to another chapter’s youth aviation program

In an unusual move, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1236 donated some of its hard-earned funds to EAA Chapter 534 at Leesburg International Airport in Florida, to support its Aviation Youth Program.

The president of EAA Chapter 1236, Bob Boyer, handed over a check for $500 to EAA Chapter 534’s President Joel Hargis during a Feb. 23, 2019, meeting.

EAA Chapter 1236 meets at Loves Landing in Weirsdale, Florida, a fly-in community several miles north of Leesburg. Membership includes pilots and aviation enthusiasts from Loves Landing and other nearby communities.

This chapter raises money by hosting fly-ins during the year to support their social functions, but they do not have a Young Eagles or Aviation Youth program.

“Our chapter wanted to support the activities of a chapter that was working hard to bring young people into the aviation field through youth-oriented activities and EAA Chapter 534 epitomizes that effort,” Boyer said.

EAA Chapter 534 gratefully accepted the donation from Chapter 1236 and will put it to good use with its Aviation Youth program, officials noted.