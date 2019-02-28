Protective panels for Cirrus Aircraft introduced

Jet Shades, which manufactures removable sun protecting panels, has introduced a set of shades for Cirrus Aircraft.

The Total Cirrus Solution package is designed “for the unique configuration of Cirrus aircraft, and features a complete set of Jet Shades that extends protection beyond the pilot to the passengers and storage areas as well,” according to company officials.

The Jet Shades are lightweight push-in-place panels made from optical-quality polycarbonate treated through a proprietary process to block infrared waves, ultraviolet waves, visible light, and solar energy, company officials explain.

With their patent pending design, the panels push into place into the window trim and are secured by friction tabs for a snug fit, even in severe turbulence. Since no clips or other fasteners are needed, the panels can be quickly and easily installed and removed, even during flight when autopilot is engaged, company officials note.

To address the specific needs of Cirrus pilots and passengers, the new Total Cirrus Solution includes:

Two cockpit door Jet Shades

One windshield Jet Shade

Two passenger windows Jet Shades

A rear storage area skylight Jet Shade

Plus a microfiber storage case.

The package reduces temperature, glare, and UV radiation on Cirrus aircraft, company officials note.

If a Cirrus already has the Limo Tint option from the factory, Jet Shades can be added to these windows to block additional heat, light, and solar energy while still allowing clear visibility, officials add.

In addition to Cirrus, Jet Shades are available for almost any aircraft, including jets, turbo props, props, experimental/homebuilt planes, helicopters, and more. Pricing ranges from $399 to $1,999.