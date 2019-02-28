Special mission audio controller updated

PS Engineering has updated its FAA TSO’d special mission audio controller MultiTalker, introducing the PAC45A.

The PAC45A accommodates up to four individual control heads, interfaces to eight Com radios and eight switched receiver inputs, has nine customizable audio alerts, and incorporates two built-in speaker amplifiers, all with a single interface hub. It also has dual CVR outputs, company officials note.

The nine-place hi-fi stereo intercom has IntelliVox (AutoVOX) and PTT-ICS. Bluetooth interface for wireless telephone and music streaming is available. An external Bluetooth antenna is provided to assure plenty of signal strength in the cabin, according to company officials.

The audio panel has both individual and master radio volume controls.

Offside Com allows monitoring other Coms when transmitting.

The PAC45A ($9,995 list price) also includes a Radio Receive Indicator (RXI) and comes standard with Remote ICS and Swap switch capabilities.