New name for KGTF FBO

GREAT FALLS, Montana — Under the new ownership of Eagle Jet Solutions, Front Range Aviation at Great Falls International Airport (KGTF) has changed its name to Great Falls Jet Center.

Great Falls Jet Center also is expanding its facilities. The FBO is already building a new 40,000-square-foot hangar facility that will be able to accommodate aircraft up to a B-737 with a 45-foot-tall door. Upon its completion, the facility will become the largest private hangar in Montana, company officials note. It is the first development in a 20-acre aviation park being developed by the Airport Authority.