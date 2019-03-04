Alaska aviation scholarship awarded

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – For the seventh consecutive year, Crowley Fuels has funded the Alaska Air Carriers Association (AACA) Forrest Jones Memorial scholarship. This year’s recipient, Gareth Hansen, was recognized by Crowley’s Don King, senior account executive, aviation, during a Feb. 28, 2019, AACA banquet in Anchorage.

Hansen, a senior at Nome-Beltz High School, will enter the aviation program at the University of Alaska Anchorage after graduation to earn a degree in aviation technology while also pursuing his commercial pilot’s license. He is a fourth-generation Alaskan with a family background in bush piloting, mining and farming. He is an “A” honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society. Hansen is also a multi-sport athlete and volunteers at the Nome Food Bank, Checkpoint Youth Center, Nome Children’s Home and Nome Covenant Church.

“The scholarship committee chose Gareth not only for his career interest in aviation, but also for his impressive commitment to academics and diverse extra-curricular activities,” said King, who is also a former member of the AACA board of directors. “I have no doubt he will be successful in his aviation career. Air travel is one of Alaska’s main forms of transportation, so it is crucial for us to invest in the people and technology that will guide the industry’s future. As the state’s primary wholesale supplier of avgas, it is very important for us at Crowley to help support these outstanding students and the aviation industry.”

“After college, I plan to return home to Nome and seek employment with Bering Air,” said Hansen. “There is a shortage of commercial pilots presenting a prime opportunity for up-and-coming pilots like me. Thank you very much for providing this scholarship in honor of Forrest Jones, a man of integrity and commitment, which I too aspire to be.”

Since 1984, Crowley has provided scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select institutions in the U.S. mainland, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Central America. In 1994, Crowley Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley Jr. established the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program in honor of his father. The company has also donated more than $3 million to support other educational programs. In 2006, the program expanded to Central America and to date has provided financial assistance to more approximately 20 students in that region.