Drop-in fuel sender upgrades for PA-31 aircraft approved

Instrument Tech Corp., an aircraft component manufacturing company in Dallas, Texas, has added four PMA drop-in fuel sender upgrades for PA-31 aircraft.
The PMA fuel senders series, part number PS50149 ($445), replaces Piper part numbers 550-695 through 550-698 in the following aircraft models:
-
- PA-31/PA-31-300/-325 Navajo 31-1 through 31-861; 31-7300901 through 31-8312019;
- PA-31-350 Chieftain/T-1020 31-5001 through 31-5004; 31-7305005 through 31-8553002; and
- PA-31P Pressurized Navajo 31P-1 through 31P-80; 31P-7300110 through 31P-7730012.
