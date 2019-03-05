Picture of the Day: Where it all begins

Don January submitted the following photo and note: “Sharing the living space with a newborn aircraft, a Taylor mono plane in the basement. It is wonderful to go to sleep with the smell of new cut wood and fresh mixed Epoxy. GA aircraft are the fleet of the world but those little homebuilts are where it all began.”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.