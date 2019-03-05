Pilot goes under power lines during go around

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Maule M5 reported that, while landing on a road in Roxbury, Kansas, in gusting crosswind conditions, the right wing lifted to about a 60° angle. He immediately initiated a go-around and added full power and right aileron and lowered the nose.

The airplane had drifted off the center of the road to the left heading toward power lines, and the pilot chose to go under them.

After the airplane cleared the power lines, the left wing tip hit the ground, and the airplane cart-wheeled.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, the fuselage, and the empennage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during a go-around.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA170

This March 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.