CFIT WINGS webinar slated for March 11

An FAA WINGS webinar, “Controlled Flight Into Terrain — Never Say Never!,” will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

You might ask how could I possibly fly an airplane into the ground on a perfectly good day? More than 75% of CFIT accidents occur in daylight and more than half of those in visual conditions, according to officials with WINGsReality EDU, who are presenting the webinar.

Almost all CFIT accidents involve fatalities. Some of the causal factors are obvious, while others might surprise you. The webinar will explore the “got yas” that lead to these “impossible” accidents.

“Whether you’re a new student pilot, a UAS pilot preparing for your FAA Part 107 exam, or a seasoned flyer, everyone will benefit from this important learning opportunity,” officials note. “CFIT does not discriminate. It can happen to anyone. So yes, if you fly anything you will appreciate the safety tips you pick up in this important webinar.”

Presented by WINGsReality EDU, pilots can attend online for $6.95 or attend in person at the company’s offices in Orono, Maine, for free.

Those attending online will have access to view the webinar for up to one week after it is presented live. Online attendees also will have access to documents, videos, and other on-topic resources. Each webinar comes with an optional online quiz to enhance the learning outcome. WINGs credits are available as well.