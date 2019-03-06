New replacement exhaust systems offered for Cessna T206, T207, and T210

Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. (AWI) has received a PMA allowing the company to sell complete exhaust system replacements for the standard and modified turbo-charged models of the Cessna 206, 207, and 210.

Any A&P mechanic can replace an original exhaust system with new, FAA certified AWI components, according to company officials.

Data tags come with each part that specify the company that produced the unit, the PMA part number, approved replacements for part numbers, installation eligibility and the serial number of the part. The tags and their information will be entered into the engine logbook.

Each part of the replacement exhaust system comes with a 12 month, unlimited hours warranty against workmanship defects. The life of the components will vary with the type of engine operations and maintenance program.

The following aircraft models are covered by AMI’s new PMA:

Modified Turbo

TP206A,

TP206B,

TP206C,

TP206D,

TP206E S/N P206-0001 and P20600604 through P20600647,

TU206,

TU206A,

TU206B,

TU206C,

TU206D,

TU206E,

TU206F,

TU206G S/N 676 and U20603522 and on,

T207,

T207A,

T210F,

T210G,

T210H,

T210J,

T210K,

T210L,

T210M,

T210N,

T210R.

Standard Turbo