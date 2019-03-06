Picture of the Day: Sunset and Cessnas

Jimmy Mendonca submitted the following photo and note: “This fully restored Cessna 140 tailwheel aircraft at Dallas Flight Center sits ready to train pilots in the DFW Metroplex on this important skill, while one of the Cessna 182 jump planes from Dallas Skydive Center rests in the foreground after a long day of taking skydivers on the aviation thrill-of-a-lifetime.”





