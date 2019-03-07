AMT images now available for download

The AMT Graphics Textbook Images from the Dale Crane Series (ASA-AMT-GRAFX-5), and the FAA AMT Graphics Handbook Images (ASA-8083-AMT-GX) are now available for download from ASA.

The PowerPoint slides make it easy for instructors to create their own custom multi-media presentations to teach the principles the students are reading in the texts, ASA officials explain.

Each image slide is categorized and labeled to make them easy to identify and locate on the CD. They can be viewed collectively as a slideshow, or inserted as individual slides in a presentation.

The AMT Graphics Textbook Images Download contains all the illustrations and figures from the Aviation Maintenance Technician Series textbooks by Dale Crane. More than 2,000 full-color slides are included from the General, Airframe (Structures & Systems), and Powerplant subject textbooks in the AMT Series. Price: $79.95.

The FAA AMT Handbook Images Download includes all the figures from the FAA Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbooks. More than 3,000 slides are included from the General (FAA-H-8083-30A), Airframe Volumes 1 and 2 (FAA-H-8083-31A), and Powerplant Volumes 1 and 2 (FAA-H-8083-32A). Price: $49.95.