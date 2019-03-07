Sporty’s Foundation’s philanthropic efforts top $228,000 in 2018

The Sporty’s Foundation made bequests totaling $228,541.15 during 2018 to fulfill its goal to attract young people to the aviation community both as a career and a lifestyle.

The foundation also supports organizations and museums that preserve the history of aviation for future generations, officials noted.

The Sporty’s Foundation’s most recent annual report, detailing activities and bequests during 2018, may be seen online at SportysFoundation.org.

The Sporty’s Foundation continues as a major sponsor of EAA’s successful Young Eagles program from a financial commitment to complement Sporty’s making its Learn to Fly course available at no charge to all Young Eagles.

The Sporty’s Foundation also continues its focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities, by financing more than a dozen scholarships to young people pursuing an aviation course of academic study and flight training.

This past year also saw a $20,000 bequest to EAA for improvements and enhancements to Aviation Explorers’ base camp, located on the EAA grounds in Oshkosh, where hundreds of Aviation Explorers spend time enjoying AirVenture and becoming part of the show by volunteering.

“We are proud of our no-overhead administration of our foundation and encourage donors and potential donors to examine our IRS Form 990, which we have posted at the foundation’s website,” said Sporty’s Founder and Chairman Hal Shevers. “Sporty’s assumes 100% of those administrative expenses so every donated dollar goes directly to the programs we support.”

Online contributions are being accepted, either as a one-time payment or a recurring monthly donation. As a 501(c)(3) foundation, all donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.