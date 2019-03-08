General Aviation News

Twin Commander doubles windshield warranty

Twin Commander Aircraft now offers an extended factory warranty on replacement windshields purchased and installed through a Factory Authorized Service Center.

All new windshield purchases and installations completed at one of 14 Factory Authorized Service Centers worldwide will come with a 36-month pro-rata warranty. This coverage is almost double the amount of the previous warranty, according to company officials.

The extended warranty is only applicable if the windshield was installed by a Factory Authorized Twin Commander Service Center.

