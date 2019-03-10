Picture of the Day: His first Cessna

Debbie Brown from Collegedale Municipal Airport in Tennessee submitted the following photo and note: “My husband restored an older Cessna 150 and put our son’s birthdate and initials as the N#. He was so proud of this plane, claiming ‘someday I’m going to be the best pilot ever.’ Michael is now 21 and has his private pilot license and a seaplane rating.”





