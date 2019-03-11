General Aviation News

Cordless ratchet kit introduced

Snap-On Industrial has introduced a new 14.4-volt Hex Drive Micro-Lithium Cordless Ratchet Kit.

The tapered-head design gives the ratchet accessibility to fit into tight spaces, according to company officials.

“The ratchet also packs a punch, delivering speeds at 350 RPM; torque output of 35-foot pounds; and manual torque of 46-foot pounds,” company officials added in a prepared release.

The kit comes with the ratchet, two batteries, and a charger. Price: $446.95.

