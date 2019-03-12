General Aviation News

Power Flow Systems expands to Europe

After 20 years of upgrading single and twin-engine aircraft in the United States with its high performance tuned exhaust systems, Power Flow Systems is ready to tackle Europe.

With recent changes in EASA rules, which now allow tuned exhausts in Europe, Power Flow will be making its first appearance in April 2019 at Aero Expo in Fredrichshafen, Germany.

The Power Flow System is popular with Cardinal owners.

Since its founding two decades ago, the company has shipped nearly 5,500 units to owners of a wide range of GA aircraft that are powered by four cylinder Lycoming engines from 150-210 horsepower.

The top five aircraft types include single-engine Cessnas with more than 2,700 installations; Piper Cherokees with nearly 900; single and twin engine Diamond aircraft at 555; Mooneys at 488; and Grumman owners who have installed 472 systems.

The systems are also available for Beechcraft 19 and 23 series airframes, the 180-hp Aviat Husky, and the O-320 powered Robinson R22 helicopters.

A system on a Cessna 172.

FAA approved Power Flow tuned exhaust systems provide an increase of 30 to 130 additional RPM, an additional 100-250 feet per minute in climb, and the ability to go the same airspeed for up 2.2 fewer gallons per hour, according to company officials.

