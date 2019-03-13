New book ‘Teaching Flight’ published

A new book from ASA helps beginning or part-time flight instructors (CFIs) by providing guidance on what to expect as a student pilot progresses through the flight training process. In Teaching Flight, author LeRoy Cook lends his half-century of experience as a guide to motivate, inspire, and mentor new instructors.

Though airplane and cockpit technology has changed over time, the basics of flying remain and must be mastered, ASA officials note.

To make the process less daunting for both student and instructor, Cook organizes training into four phases and advises how to work through each one:

Solo flight; Dual and solo cross-country; Passing the knowledge exam; and Passing the checkride.

The softcover 168-page book is available in print ($19.95) and in eBook ($14.95) formats.