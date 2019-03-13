Picture of the Day: The Champ Rests

Glenn Cobb submitted the following photo and note: “After enjoying a late afternoon flight, my 1946 Aeronca Champ rests on the ramp after a light March rain at Spanish Fork Airport Springville-Woodhouse Field (KSPK) in Utah.”





