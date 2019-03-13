Women Fly program introduces students to aviation careers

SEATTLE — More than 400 students are expected to attend the Museum of Flight’s March 21-22 Women Fly 2019 program.

The annual program invites middle school and high schools students to participate in a day of motivational and career-oriented activities that allow them to learn from professional women working in a variety of aviation and STEM careers.

Women Fly features hands-on activities, mentorship opportunities, and a resource fair with local, regional, and national aviation and aerospace organizations. Participants learn through hands-on activities to help find their voices in STEM and how to prepare for aviation careers beyond piloting.

Participants are students from backgrounds that are under represented in aviation, including women, communities of color, and those who identify as queer or gender non-binary.

March 21 Women Fly for Middle School Students

To expose middle school participants to the breadth of possibilities, workshop leaders provide general overviews of STEM careers and hands-on activities that introduce participants to concepts such as physics, aerodynamics, and materials science.

The Women Fly Resource Fair will feature local organizations and clubs, professional organizations, and club representatives who will discuss potential opportunities with participants.

March 22 Women Fly for High School Students

To encourage high school participants to follow the goals that they have already set out for themselves, workshop leaders will provide detailed advice about applying for internships and scholarships and navigating intercultural differences in the workplace. Participants will also have opportunities to engage in activities that involve topics such as coding, navigation, and engineering.

Participants will also attend an empowering lecture by a woman in the aviation industry who will share her own personal story of overcoming obstacles to achieve her dreams.

The Women Fly Resource Fair will feature colleges and universities, professional organizations, and representatives from clubs who will discuss potential opportunities with participants.

March 23 Women Fly Public Program

During a March 23, 2 p.m. presentation, Jeanne Yu, Boeing’s Director of Technology Integration, ecoDemonstrator and Product Development, will explore how the focus for sustainable aviation can be a catalyst to accelerate innovation.