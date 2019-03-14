ACR Electronics introduces Next-Gen ResQLink Personal Locator Beacons

ACR Electronics has introduced its next-generation ResQLink Personal Locator Beacons (PLB).

Incorporating first-hand feedback from survivors who have activated the beacons in real-life emergencies, the new ResQLink 400 and ResQLink View PLBs introduce user-friendly design innovations and add enhanced functionality, according to company officials.

Bringing the benefits of ACR’s digital display capabilities to ResQLink users for the first time, the ResQLink View with Optical Display Technology screen displays all the beacon’s operational activities, including GPS coordinates, operating instructions, usage tips, transmission bursts, as well as battery power.

Compact, lightweight and easy to carry, the new ResQLink beacons feature a protected activation button located away from the test button, multiple wearable mounting options, including a belt clip and oral inflation clip for easy access in an emergency, and an easier-to-release antenna enclosure, according to company officials

All the new design changes were suggested by members of the ACR Electronics SurvivorClub free beacon replacement program.

The PLBs also include a new infra-red strobe light in addition to the ultra-bright strobe light to assist rescue crews using night vision goggles.

Made in the USA and approved by the FCC, the new Personal Locator Beacons operate on the three Cospas-Sarsat satellite systems, ensuring they offer near instantaneous signal detection and transmission enabled by the global MEOSAR satellites and upgraded ground-station components.

ResQLink PLBs utilize three integrated signal technologies — GPS positioning (Galileo and GPS GNSS), a 406 MHz signal, and 121.5 MHz homing capability — to relay the user’s position to a worldwide network of search and rescue satellites at the push of a button.

The ResQLink series does not require a subscription but are required to be registered with the country’s national authority. Optional subscriptions for testing are available via ACR’s 406Link.com technology.

The new ACR ResQLink 400 PLB is available for $299.99. The ACR ResQLink View PLB is available at a price of $349.99.