Quest Aircraft appoints new dealer for South Central United States

Quest Aircraft has appointed American Kodiak as the authorized dealer for the Kodiak throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska.

American Kodiak has offices in Denton, Texas, and Forth Worth, Texas.

American Kodiak is led by Fort Worth, Texas, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado rancher and real estate developer Gregory L. Brown.

“The Kodiak is such a versatile product, and I firmly believe its flexibility will ensure remarkable success,” Brown said. “We anticipate it will be well received in multiple active industries here, ranging from agricultural, oil and construction applications, over to the corporate and private use markets as well.”

The 10-seat Quest Kodiak 100 Series II combines STOL performance and high useful load. Powered by the Pratt & Whitney PT6 turbine engine, it has the ability to land and take off from unimproved surfaces. The Kodiak can take off in under 1,000′ at full gross takeoff weight of 7,255 pounds and climb at over 1,300 feet per minute.