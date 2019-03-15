Get gleaming metal without the elbow grease

Want your plane to shine without using all that elbow grease?

Iosso Metal Polish leaves a protective shine that lasts for months, according to company officials.

The polish removes oxidation, tarnish, surface rust, oil, and water spots.

Iosso Metal Polish works on stainless steel, chrome, bronze, brass, aluminum and other precious metals, as well as porcelain, acrylic, hard plastics, and painted surfaces.

The highly concentrated polish doesn’t contain silicone or wax, so it doesn’t leave a greasy film, company officials note.

Aircraft owners use it by rubbing the polish on with a soft cloth and buffing it off by hand or machine.

A three-ounce tube costs $9; one pound is $23; and five pounds is $88. A USDA-certified bio-based version is available that complies with California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations.