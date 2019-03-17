Picture of the Day: Skylane at Sunset

Bob Barnes submitted the following photo and note: “Just finished an engine break-in flight on my 1999 Cessna 182S and was about to put her back in the hangar but had to get a picture of the plane against the setting sun.”





