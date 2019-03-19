Deadline looms for applying for AOPA flight training scholarships

Applications must be submitted by April 2, 2019, for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s (AOPA’s) You Can Fly scholarships. Opportunities are available to help students earn an initial pilot certificate or get started on advanced training, according to AOPA officials.

AOPA is offering more than $1 million in You Can Fly scholarships for primary and advanced training students, high schoolers who want to learn to fly, and teachers who want to introduce aviation in their classrooms.

To help with the application process, AOPA has shared some tips on how to make an application stand out among the rest.

Scholarship recipients can use their awarded funds to pay direct flight training expenses toward a primary pilot certificate.

Winners will be announced by the end of May.

To be eligible, students and teachers must be AOPA members.

Student scholarship recipients must complete a flight training milestone – achieving either their first solo or earning a primary pilot certificate – within one year of receiving a scholarship.

Teachers who apply for a scholarship must be full-time employees of a school or school system working to prepare students for a future in aviation

In addition to the scholarships for high school students and teachers, other AOPA members may apply for awards ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 for primary flight training or advanced certificates and ratings.

You Can Fly scholarships are made possible by donations to the AOPA Foundation, including a $1 million grant from the Ray Foundation for high school students and teacher scholarships.