Museum offers special hours, free admission to children with autism and their families

SEATTLE — In advance of World Autism Awareness Month, the Museum of Flight invites children with autism and their families on Sunday, March 31, for an early opening to visit the exhibits in a sensory-friendly environment.

According to museum officials, the World Wars I and II galleries in the J. Elroy McCaw Personal Courage Wing, and T. A. Wilson Great Gallery, will have adjusted lighting and sound.

Museum officials also will offer a special hands-on family activity that day.

Admission is free for children with autism and their families from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. only.

Founded in 1965, the independent, nonprofit Museum of Flight is one of the largest air and space museums in the world, serving 600,000 visitors annually. The museum’s collection includes more than 160 historically significant airplanes and spacecraft, from the first fighter plane (1914) to today’s 787 Dreamliner.

Attractions at the 20-acre, five-building Seattle campus include the original Boeing Company factory, the NASA Space Shuttle Trainer, and the only exhibit of the rocket engines used to launch Apollo astronauts to the Moon.

The Museum of Flight is at 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle, Exit 158 off Interstate 5 on Boeing Field halfway between downtown Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport.