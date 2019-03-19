Picture of the Day: Down Memory Lane

Gord McNulty submitted the following photo and note: “Thirty years ago this month, the Douglas C-47, known as the Dakota in Canada, was finally retired by the Canadian Armed Forces after a remarkable 46 years in service. On March 19, 1989, Dakota 12963 was flown to the original Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum at Hamilton, Ontario, to mark the farewell.”

“This photo of mine shows a throng of aviation fans, dignitaries and news media surrounding the aircraft after its arrival on a cold and icy day. The occasion left an indelible memory among attendees.”

“This particular Dakota entered wartime service in 1943 with the Royal Air Force and dropped paratroopers as part of the D-Day operations. In 1945, it was tasked for service in India with the Royal Canadian Air Force in India and like many other Dakotas, it transported supplies and troops to the British Army in Burma during the war in the Pacific. It was repainted in “Canucks Unlimited” Burma colours to mark the retirement.

“Dakota 12963 became part of the National Air Force Museum of Canada, Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ontario and remains proudly on display at the RCAF Memorial Airpark.”

