Former Delta Airlines executive tapped to head FAA

The White House has nominated retired Delta Air Lines executive Steve Dickson to lead the FAA.

If confirmed by the Senate, Dickson will succeed Dan Elwell, who has been serving as acting administrator for the past 14 months, following Michael Huerta’s retirement from the agency.

Dickson was with Delta for 27 years, retiring in 2018 as senior vice president of global flight operations. During his tenure with the airline, he was responsible for training, technical support, and regulatory compliance for more than 13,000 pilots. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and flew F-15s during his military career.

News of Dickson’s nomination has generated positive feedback from the aviation industry, including Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) President and CEO Mark Baker. Baker worked alongside Dickson on the NextGen Advisory Committee, which has been instrumental in prioritizing air traffic control modernization initiatives.

In the past, Dickson has been outspoken against ATC privatization, calling it “reckless” as it would disrupt the progress of NextGen implementation.

“Steve Dickson is a solid choice to lead the FAA,” Baker said. “His in-depth knowledge of our aviation system, keen awareness of general aviation, as well as the challenges before us make him the right choice to lead the agency. I am hopeful the Senate will move to confirm Mr. Dickson as quickly as possible.”

The National Business Aviation Association‘s President Ed Bolen echoed Baker’s comments: “Steve is a leader whose comprehensive understanding of our national air transportation system, and the efforts underway to keep building a Next Generation system, are second to none. NBAA has worked closely with Steve for many years, and we welcome his nomination.

“We look forward to working with Steve in support of the continuing modernization initiatives that ensure America’s aviation system remains the world’s best,” Bolen added.

As FAA administrator, Dickson will be in charge a $17.5 billion dollar budget and oversee 47,000 employees. Should he be confirmed by the Senate, Dickson would serve a five-year term.