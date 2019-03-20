Picture of the Day: I love winter flying

Darlene Kellogg Rudisill submitted the following photo and note: “Darlene Kellogg Rudisill prepares for a beautiful Alaska winter flight in a Super Cub. Next best thing to flying Super Cubs on floats in the summer.”





