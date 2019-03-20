Real Pilot Story: Powerless Over Paris

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released “Powerless Over Paris,” the latest video in its Real Pilot Story series.

In Powerless Over Paris, Dr. Peter Edenhoffer relives the moment his airplane suffered a complete electrical failure in heavy instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) at night. As he speaks about the flight, Edenhoffer shares his thoughts and actions, including a fleeting moment of doubt about his chances for surviving the dilemma.

However, with a little luck and creativity, he and the air traffic controllers on duty finally established contact. But, would Edenhoffer be able to find the airport and land? Hear the story first hand from the pilot and air traffic controllers involved.

AOPA Air Safety Institute executive director Richard McSpadden praised the pilot and controllers for their resourcefulness in tackling a difficult situation.

“The pilot’s focus on maintaining positive aircraft control in hard IMC while troubleshooting a critical electrical failure is a testament to the impact quality training and pilot proficiency have on safety. In addition, the controllers’ ability to think on their feet outside the norm reflects a collaborative intensity that permeates the aviation community and makes us safer,” said McSpadden.

In 2018, air traffic controllers Charlie Porter, Phil Enis, Hugh Hunton, and Bryan Beck received the prestigious President’s Award from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) for their heroic efforts in bringing pilot Edenhoffer to a safe landing.

Watch the almost 22 minute video below: