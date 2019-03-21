New book on Blue Angels published

Just published is “The Blue Angels: The US Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team, 1946 to the Present” by Ken Neubeck.

The 144-page hardcover book boasts more than 200 photographs, both in color and black and white.

Since 1946, the world-famous US Navy Blue Angels flying demonstration team has performed in airshows in the United States and around the world. This book details the origins of the team, as well as describes the different models of aircraft the team has flown during its 70-year history, according to officials with Schiffer Publishing.

The team’s aircraft history goes from the propeller-driven F6F-5 Hellcat and F8F Bearcat, through the jet-powered F9F-8 Cougar, F11F-1 Tiger, F-4 Phantom, and A-4 Skyhawk, to the present-day F/A-18 Hornet, mirroring the development of US aircraft during this time.

The book also presents graphic and photographic descriptions of some of the team’s signature maneuvers that are performed during a Blue Angels airshow, the publisher adds.

Neubeck is a reliability engineer who worked on the A-10 production program from 1974 through 1987. He is the author of several aircraft books and amateur-radio books. He served as president of the Long Island Republic Airport Historical Society, which preserves the history of aircraft built at this location, such as the A-10, as well as being the location for the Blue Angels during their Jones Beach Airshow activities.

Price: $24.99.

The book is available from Amazon, as well as other book sellers.