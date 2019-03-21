Sporty’s Training Courses now available on Roku

Sporty’s now has its own Pilot Training channel on Roku smart TVs.

The free Pilot Training Channel for Roku allows Learn to Fly Course and Instrument Rating Course customers to watch HD video content on their large screen TV.

Like Sporty’s AppleTV app, this only provides access to video training — no test prep or syllabus. Video progress is automatically synced between all other online and mobile platforms.

“We want our customers to learn anywhere and be able to sync their training on all their devices,” says Sporty’s Academy President Eric Radtke. “Adding Roku to our list of options for customers ensures Sporty’s flight training is available on the top streaming device for 27 million users.”

It’s easy to get started with Roku compatible devices: Customers simply add the Sporty’s channel and then sign in to unlock all purchased courses, officials explain.

The Pilot Training Channel is compatible with all Roku Streaming Sticks that are currently available for sale. There is no additional charge for the app — it’s included with every course purchase.