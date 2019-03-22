Air Plains Services named authorized dealer for Dynon Avionics

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services, which specializes in general aviation engine and avionics upgrades, has added Dynon Avionics, including the popular SkyView System, to its range of products for a variety of aircraft models.

“Dynon’s SkyView System, now available through an STC for the Cessna 172, offers an incredible range of complete avionics packages our customers can now choose from that fit any requirement,” said Eric Papon, Air Plains avionics service manager. “We take pride in the high quality and reliability of the aviation products we offer our customers so being named an authorized dealer by Dynon, which also enjoys a stellar reputation in the industry, is a confirmation for us that we do things the right way.”

The addition of Dynon Avionics products continues to add to Air Plains’ range of avionics and ADS-B components, engine upgrades, spare parts, and aircraft services, according to company officials. In addition to avionics, Air Plains is known for its range of high-horsepower piston engine upgrades, including its XP line of extreme performance upgrades for Cessna 172, 180, and 182 models, as well as STCs for 260 hp upgrades for Cessna 182 S/T and Cessna 182RG models.

“The Skyhawk is our specialty, so adding the SkyView system under the STC is a natural fit for us,” Papon said. “We also do high quality custom panels in our facility, which minimizes downtime for a customer who comes in for new system.”

“Dynon is also a leader in the market for experimental avionics systems, so we are authorized as a dealer for both lines, the experimental and certified,” he added.