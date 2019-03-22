Gust pushes Piper PA-12 into another plane

The pilot of the wheel/ski-equipped Piper PA-12 reported that, after landing on skis and during the taxi on hard-packed snow in Anchorage, Alaska, a wind gust pushed the airplane, and the left wing hit a parked, unoccupied airplane.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing and left wing lift strut.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

A review of recorded data from the automated weather observation station located on the airport revealed that, about 13 minutes after the accident, the wind was from 360° at 12 knots, gusting to 20 knots.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the taxi on skis on hard-packed snow in gusting wind conditions.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA188

This March 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.