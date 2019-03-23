General Aviation News

Video: What Mike Patey’s building next

by Leave a Comment

In a new video posted to YouTube, Mike Patey gives viewers a tour of his hangar — his home away from home – and reveals what he’s building next. Hint: It’s the exact opposite of Draco.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners