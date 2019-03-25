AEA convention opens in Palm Springs

Nearly 2,000 avionics manufacturers, repair stations, installers, and other general aviation professionals have converged at the 62nd annual Aircraft Electronics Association International Convention & Trade Show, which opened March 25, 2019, at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California.

The four-day event, which runs through March 28, is the largest gathering of avionics manufacturers, distributors and government-certified repair stations in the world, according to AEA officials.

The event’s primary focus is providing avionics professionals with educational and marketing opportunities between equipment manufacturers, distributors and repair stations.

Highlights of this year’s convention include: