Hartzell adds Piper Navajos and Chieftains to Top Prop Program

Hartzell Propeller has added replacement propellers for twin-engine Piper Navajo and Navajo Chieftains to the company’s Top Prop lineup.

The program covers Piper PA31 Navajo aircraft with TIO-540-A2 series engines, Piper PA31-325 Navajo C/R, and PA-31-350 Navajo Chieftains.

Special pricing for a set of propellers is $37,600 without de-ice boots or $39,600 with boots installed. This special pricing is also available for the PA31P-350 Mojave and PA31P Pressurized Navajo.

As part of the Top Prop program, these propellers are offered with Hartzell’s warranty through the first overhaul, according to company officials. The warranty covers 2,400 hours or six years, whichever occurs first.