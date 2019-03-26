Aircraft Spruce reinforces mission of D-Day Squadron

Aircraft Spruce, a superstore for all things aircraft, is reinforcing the mission of the D-Day Squadron by offering discounted pricing on some items pilots and crews of the squadron can use to ensure the success of their mission to return C-47 and DC-3 aircraft to the skies over Normandy, France, in time for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“We realize this mission has been a long one in the making. We see how far these teams have come in preparing for this event, and we decided that it was something we really wanted to be a part of,” Aircraft Spruce officials said in a prepared release.

The D-Day Squadron will ferry aircraft across the North Atlantic via the original “Blue Spruce” route that brought vital equipment and supplies “across the pond” to deliver them where they were needed most in support of the war effort.

Once arriving in Duxford Airfield in the UK, the D-Day Squadron will participate in multiple events on June 2-5, 2019.

Then, joining with its European counterpart, Daks over Normandy, the combined fleet of historic aircraft will cross the English Channel, flying over Normandy on June 5.

From June 5-9 at Caen-Carpiquet Airport in Normandy, France, even more historic events will be taking place, including a fly-over of more than 30 international aircraft dropping 250 paratroopers over the original 1944 drop zones in Normandy commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day

“We are very, very gratified that the support from leaders in the aviation community continues to build,” said Moreno Aguiari, director of marketing and public relations for the D-Day Squadron. “It is exactly this type of support that gives us the confidence to fulfill our flying tribute to the members of the Greatest Generation that are still with us, and to move forward with an event that will have a lasting impact throughout the world of aviation.”

The D-Day Squadron is the part of the Tunison Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization.