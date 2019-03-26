Garmin G3X Touch certified for single-engine piston aircraft

The FAA has granted Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for the installation of Garmin’s G3X Touch flight display in nearly 500 certified single-engine piston aircraft, company officials reported on opening day of the Aircraft Electronics Association 2019 convention.

The G3X Touch offers a variety of scalable panel configurations and a feature set that includes wireless connectivity and synthetic vision as standard, as well as options such as display redundancy, advanced autopilot compatibility, engine monitoring and more, company officials noted.

The G3X Touch system for certified aircraft offers an intuitive user interface and through any combination of the touchscreen or dual-concentric knobs, pilots can perform common in-flight functions like direct-to navigation, setting altitude pre-select or radio tuning. The G3X Touch user interface is harmonious with multiple Garmin products, such as the new GPS 175/GNX 375 and GTN 650/750 navigators, company officials said.

Multiple panel configurations and display options allow pilots and aircraft owners to better leverage their current and future avionics investment. One configuration option includes a 10.6″ G3X Touch display paired with a 7″ display. This configuration offers the utility of a large primary flight display (PFD) with a dedicated multi-function display (MFD). Another option allows dual 7″ displays to serve as a dedicated PFD/MFD.

For space-limited panels, pilots can also install a single 10.6″ or 7″ display.

The G3X Touch suite offers an array of standard features that give pilots greater situational awareness throughout every phase of flight, Garmin officials say. Synthetic vision (SVX) comes standard on all G3X Touch displays and provides a three-dimensional depiction of terrain, obstacles, water features, the runway environment, and more, company officials add.

Capable of serving as a standalone VFR navigator, the G3X Touch provides benefits that help further situational awareness in visual conditions with features like vertical navigation (VNAV), which allows pilots to generate a vertical descent profile by setting an altitude constraint in the flight plan, officials add.

For complete IFR-approach compatibility, customers can pair the G3X Touch with a variety of Garmin GPS navigators and Nav/Comms, including the new GPS 175/GNX 375, GTN 650/750, GNS 430W/530W, GNS 480, SL 30/40, and GNC 255.

Pilots can fly fully-coupled instrument and visual approaches when the G3X Touch is paired with the GFC 500 autopilot and a GPS 175/GNX 375 or GTN 650/750. Pilots can also fly fully-coupled go-arounds during missed approach sequencing after an instrument approach.

Up to two Comm radios can be supported and controlled by G3X Touch, including the GNC 255 Nav/Comm and the GTR 225 Comm, as well as the GTN 650/750.

G3X Touch can display primary engine information with the addition of the GEA 24, including engine gauges, color bands, alerts, fuel and other vital information. Piston engines of up to 6 cylinders are supported, company officials reported.

The G3X Touch flight display can be purchased through the Garmin Authorized Dealer network starting at a list price of $7,995 for a single 7″ display and $9,995 for a 10.6″ display. Pricing includes the G3X Touch display, install kit, ADAHRS, magnetometer, and temperature probe (installation not included). There is no additional cost for the STC.

Deliveries for new orders are expected to begin in early April.

Customers can see the G3X Touch flight display installed in a Grumman AA-5 Tiger at the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo, April 2-7, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.